ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ was forcing party leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the accountability watchdog amid growing Coronavirus fear. In her statement, she said that Shehbaz Sharif’s health was put at risk as the NAB summoned the party leader. She said on one hand, Dr. Babar Awan was not appearing in the court in a case related the Imran Khan due to fear of COVID-19 but on the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is being summoned on daily basis. She labeled the Prime Minister as a habitual liar and said that he was also patronizing sugar mafia. “He is playing with lives of the people by lying on the COVID-19,” she alleged. She said that the PTI was not submitting reply in foreign funding case. She said the party was not appearing before the ECP. She came hard on the PTI leadership for ‘maligning’ the country by stating that PML-N leadership plundered public money. She claimed that the Prime Minister would not submit statement in the court in a case pertaining to defamation case.Marriyum Orangzeb said that the Prime Minister has no right to rule the country. She asked the government to reply questions relating to Peshawar metro bus project and other cases against them. She said that the masses seek reply on these questions. She termed the government was involved in political victimisation of the opponents.