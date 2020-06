Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has criticized the delay in action against those involved in sugar scandal, saying mafias who have sucked the blood of the masses for years must be held accountable for their crimes. Presiding over a meeting of party leadership at Mansoora on Thursday, he said action was not only needed against direct beneficiaries (mill owners), but those who sanctioned billions of rupees subsidy to sugar production units should also be put behind the bars.