QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Thursday said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country’s economy. While talking to the delegations of farmers and party workers here, he said the provincial government was fully aware of the fact that crops were endangered due to locusts’ attacks, which could cause losses of millions of rupees to the farmers.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to control the locusts’ attacks for the protection of ready crops. “The government will never leave the growers alone,” the minister assured the delegation.

He said the provincial government would leave no stone unturned to compensate farmers for their losses. Moreover, he said, the federal government and WAPDA would be contacted and requested not to resort to loadshedding during the months of June, July, and August.

He said since farmers were facing losses due to locusts’ attacks therefore their electricity bills should be waived off, adding that the government of Balochistan would take all possible steps to provide maximum compensation to the farmers through a relief package.

Achakzai said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jamal Khan, was utilizing all available resources for the development and prosperity of the province. “The provision of basic facilities, including water, electricity, roads, health and education are top priorities of the provincial regime,” he added.

The minister said no compromise would be made on the standard and quality of the ongoing development projects.