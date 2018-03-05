AGENCIES/MONITORING Desk

NAWABSHAH

Three children died and seven were hospitalised in critical condition after anti-measles vaccine was administered to them in Nawabshah, aggrieved parents of the victims said.

According to the affected parents, the children were vaccinated as part of a routine vaccination campaign in Maryam Road area of the city. After the administration of the vaccines, however, the children fell seriously ill. One of these children passed away at home, while two others breathed their last at People’s Medical Hospital.

According to Sama TV, the incident occurred after a team of health workers allegedly administered expired anti-measles vaccine to the children in Saeedabad area of Nawabshah.

The vaccine destabilised health of at least 10 children who were rushed to civil hospital Nawabshah were three children died, family members of the victims said.

Doctors believe that expired vaccines are the reason behind the deaths, but district health officials and the vaccination teams have denied the claim. Medical Superintendent People’s Medical Hospital Dr Mazhar confirmed that the children had been given routine immunisation vaccines. He said the cause of deaths of three children would only be ascertained after a post-mortem has been carried out.

Provincial health minister Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, while speaking to Samaa, said he had ordered inquiry into the deaths. He said investigation into the incident was underway to determine the cause of the death. “The culprit will be apprehended and punished if proven guilty after investigation,” he said.

The minister added that he had made arrangements for the sick children to be treated at Agha Khan Hospital and all expenditure will be borne by the Sindh government. Later, district administration shifted three children in critical condition to Karachi and said the treatment expenses will be met by government. Deputy Commissioner also paid Rs.50,000 in cash to parents of each child prior to leaving for Karachi.

Residents of the area staged a protest and demanded immediate action against those responsible for the negligence. Following the tragedy, the vaccination campaign was suspended in the entire region.

Police claimed on Sunday that they had traced the person who administered vaccine to the victims. “She is a lady health worker who fled before the police raided her residence,” police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad announced three-day mourning in the district over the demise of children.

The prize distribution ceremony and music concert scheduled to be held on the conclusion of flower show and exhibition programme was also cancelled.