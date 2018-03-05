LAHORE - Pakistan Auto Show 2018 concluded Sunday attracting large crowds of people and equipping them with valuable information and knowledge.

The grand event was held at the Expo Centre in Lahore from 2nd to 4th of March 2018.

Organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), it featured more than 200 international & local Auto-manufacturers and related enterprises and showcases the vast potential of Pakistan's robust automotive industry.

It also featured numerous insightful training sessions where industry experts are providing technology updates and authentic knowledge to thousands of professionals and visitors thronging the exhibition.

The chief organizer of the Pakistan Auto Show 2018 - Syed Nabeel Hashmi appreciated the overwhelming response of the stakeholders and stated that: The PSDC seminars and workshops being held during the Auto Show are a great attraction for industry professionals.

Conducted by very learned speakers these sessions will disseminate high-valued information.

The session topics included: "Toyota Production System, Integrated System of Management, Lean 5S, Global Best Practices in the automotive Industry of Pakistan, Challenges faced by road transport, their impact on efficiencies on different entities, Quality of Air for Automotive Paint Shop, Electric vehicles- future electro mobility: challenges & prospects, Test Rigs & Automated Inspection, Road safety aims at vehicles safety.

PAAPAM Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad commented that; "PAAPAM is committed to playing a key role as the binding force for the auto industry. Since its incorporation in the year 1999, PAAPAM has successfully grown to 319registered members.

The estimated number of parts-manufacturers in Pakistan includes: 770 units in Tier One, 900 units in Tier Two and 1400 units in Tier Three.

This industry comprises of 500,000 skilled workers as direct employees and 2.4 million indirect employees (Total 2.9 million).

With an investments volume of Rs370 billion, this industry contributes revenue of Rs110 billion per annum to the national exchequer. It has achieved an import substitution worth $3.3 billion per annum and an exports volume of $210 million per annum."

The SVC of PAAPAM - Ashraf Sheikh stated that; "As the demand for automobiles is expected to rise continuously over the next 3-5 years, the big challenge for Pakistan is to nurture local assemblers & vendors and rapidly generate investments in capacity building to meet the sharply rising demand.

The base of engineering technologies in this industry is spread across; Sheet Metal Parts, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Rubber Components, Steel Forging & machining, Foundry / Castings, Aluminum Die Casting & machining and Electrical & Electronics, so we need to work on multiple fronts to achieve our growth objectives, while consistently maintaining the quality of our products."

Former chairman PAAPAM - Mohammed Saleem stated that; "This industry has already achieved a high level of localization, whereby it boasts: 75percent localization in Cars & HCVs, 96 percent in tractors, 96 percent in motorcycles and 80 percent in three wheelers. Its products are being exported to; The European Union, USA, African Countries and all over Asia.

Production for (July 2017 - Dec 2017) six months figures reached; 107,000 cars, 941,000 motorcycles and three wheelers, 4514 trucks, 409 busses and32,614 tractor vehicles."