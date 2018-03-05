The federal government while devising an action plan for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has realized the dire need for devolving education and health sectors down to the district level for improving public service delivery and enforcement of the goals in letter and spirit for achieving the desirable objectives.

Efforts in this regard have also enabled the federal government to have district level SDGs implementation plans as well as resulted in the formulation of broader national framework.

According to the reports in the media, this rather welcome tiding has been given by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal while launching of “Inclusive and Sustainable Development” report in Islamabad the other day.

The federal minister said that Pakistan has accorded the highest priority to goals which will enable it to join the league of upper middle class countries by 2030, goals include zero poverty and hunger, universal access to health services, education, modern energy services , clean water and sanitation, Pakistan is the first country to adopt SDGs 2030 agenda which is our own agenda reflecting our ambition and desire to give our people a better quality of life and as such we must take full ownership of the SDGs with complete devolution and passion.

The federal minister has also quite righty suggested that Pakistan has to ensure quality education at all levels from bottom to top to impart best skills to its youth by improving the physical infrastructure , focusing on teachers training and curriculum and examination reforms, most of the areas concerning SDGHs fall under the jurisdiction of the provinces and realizing capacity issues the federal government has accordingly decided to enhance its working relationship with the provinces and provide them every possible support for SDGs successful implementation. All that the federal minister has said is quite appreciable ad welcome provided these are put into practice on priority basis and not allowed to remain merely yet another clichés-filled sermon.

ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi, February 20.