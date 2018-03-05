KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Haq said that feudal lords defeated Karachi’s ‘ideological’ politics in Senate elections, because the elected representatives of the megacity sold their vote to provincial ruling party.

Siraj expressed these views at meet the press program of Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Sunday. JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Dr Usama Razi, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking about the Senate polls, Siraj said that it was unfortunate that in poll of the upper house a selection was done ruining the terms of democracy. The nation of country witnessed the chapter of “Kidnap and Ransom” in the Senate Polls which has appeared as a big stain in the politics of the country. keeping in view the entire situation JI‘s leadership believes that eradication of the corruption from the country is the only way to halt such practice, he added.

Accusing MQM-P leadership, he said that the people those hold the mandate of the city should tell the people of Karachi for how much money their mandate was sold. He urged Chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the horse trading in Senate elections.

He said we will not leave the people of Karachi alone and develop a new leadership based on youths to resolve the issues of the megacity. He regretted that the megacity has been facing immense problems and it braves the heaps of garbage. The city is deprived of proper water and electricity supply and its young generation does not have jobs, the JI leader deplored.

He further informed that unification of Muttihada Majlis Ammal MMA has reached to a concluding stage and on March 12 meetings of the all parties will announce its next course of action. JI is making all efforts to bring the votes of all religious political forces in a box as it is the only way to execute the plan of the prosperous Pakistan.