PFF and TSG announced a long term partnership to uplift Football from the grassroots in Pakistan. The announcement came at the Press Conference held at Serena Hotel Islamabad headlined by the arrival of the Nicolas Anelka, former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman who has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars.

Anelka met the new President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Ashfaq Shah to reinforce the development of the 20 point agenda to uplift football. The aspiration of millions of football fanatics in Pakistan is now about making their dreams become a reality and not only to witness world-class players arriving in Pakistan with exhibition matches but to inject new life line into football offering real tangible outcomes for Pakistan.

Nicolas Anelka said, “My participation is to help boost football in Pakistan and having embraced Islam, I have a special connection with Pakistan. I have forged a special relationship with World Soccer Stars tour and am confident of this tour being one of its kind on 26-29 April 2019 in Karachi and Lahore so look forward to exciting my fans in Pakistan.”

PFF President Syed Asfaq Shah said, “I welcome Nicolas Anelka to Pakistan and really look forward to his input to help us develop a sustainable way forward offering Pakistan realistic goals.” Head of TSG-World Soccer Stars, Robert said, “I am delighted to discuss the real development needs for football and unearth a realistic football grass-roots structure for PFF. I am committed to a sustainable growth in football and really impressed with the appetite football has in the market.”

Ahmer Kunwar of TSG-World Soccer Stars said, “Our vision hails from top down and bottom up approach to drive appropriate structures across core levels of football in Pakistan. Anelka’s visit is to discuss a deep-dive discussion with PFF on supporting the domestic league structure and the presence of Anelka reinforces our intent who has taken time out before the tour to discuss structured gateway to European football for Pakistani players.”