Mansha meets top management of Rungis

LAHORE (PR): Mian Mohammad Mansha, chairman of Nishat Group, one of the leading business conglomerates in Pakistan, was in Paris on February 28, 2019 & March 1, 2019 for meetings with chairman/CEO of Rungis Market to discuss potential avenues of mutual cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Rungis Market is the global leader in wholesale agricultural markets. Mansha visited Rungis Market Paris & met top management of Rungis to explore the possibility of a joint venture in Pakistan. Such a project would be hugely beneficial for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector in Pakistan, specially the small farmers as a project of this nature will improve efficiency and limit wastage.

Mansha also met senior officials of the Foreign Ministry of France led by their Executive Director for economic development. The officials indicated interest of the French government to help in establishing this potential joint venture between Rungis Markets and Nishat Group.

Mansha also met Moinul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan in France, and other officials of the Pakistan embassy in Paris. The embassy assisted in coordinating the meetings with Rungis Market.

Mansha is one of Pakistan’s most prominent businessmen and head of the Nishat Group of companies. He has led Nishat Group’s growth to become one of the most diversified business conglomerates in South East Asia, now widely recognised as a leading Pakistani business house which is one of the largest private sector employers, exporters and taxpayers.

Ahsan Zafar appointed CEO of Engro Energy

KARACHI (PR): Engro Corporation has announced the appointment of Ahsan Zafar Syed as the CEO of Engro Energy Limited (EEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (ECORP). Engro Energy is the flagship entity of the group that operates in the energy vertical with 03 distinct pillars namely the investments; services and business development domains.

In the investments stream, EEL operates as a parent company and has shareholding in the energy entities of the group including Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL); Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt.) Limited; Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and the GEL Utility Limited in Nigeria amongst others. Under the services ambit, EEL is responsible for securing and executing various O&M, and project management initiatives; while the business development arm scopes out new opportunities in the energy space of Pakistan and beyond.

Widely regarded as a seasoned industry leader Ahsan has been serving as the senior vice president in Engro Corporation and director on the Boards of Tenaga Generasi Limited; Thar Foundation and Engro Powergen Thar Private Limited – which is a testament to his proven leadership capability and industry acumen. He has a combined professional experience of over 28 years with expertise in project management, design, construction and execution of largemega scale projects. He started off his professional career with Engro in 1991 and has had an illustrious career spanning multiple industries within the Engro world. Known for his attention to detail, business insights and strong analytical ability, Ahsan has been an integral to the collective growth story of Engro. He was part of the lead team that executed the USD 1.1 billion EnVen Project, constructing the world’s largest single-train urea plant, for Engro Fertilizers Limited in 2010. There onwards he moved to work on the group’s Alternate Energy division during the time when Engro was still gaining its ground in the energy space.

Philip Morris closes one of its manufacturing facilities

KARACHI (PR): Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has announced it will reorganize its cigarette-manufacturing operations, following a strategic review to optimize process efficiencies and operational effectiveness and to position PMPKL for sustainable future growth.

This will involve closure of the cigarette-manufacturing facility in Kotri, Sindh and will impact 194 employees, all of whom will be offered separation packages that will exceed what is required by law in order to facilitate them through this difficult transition period.

Commenting on announcement, Joao Martins, Managing Director PMPKL, said, “PMPKL remains committed to operating in Pakistan, through our manufacturing facility in Sahiwal, the Green Leaf Threshing plant in Mardan and by maintaining a strong ongoing commercial presence.”

“The wide presence of illicit cigarettes in the country has impacted the legal industry volumes, as a result our manufacturing footprint was in excess of requirement, hence PMPKL decided to consolidate its current manufacturing footprint to achieve greater efficiency and for a sustained business outlook.”

“Our priority will be to treat all our employees fairly and with respect and dignity. We appreciate the contributions that each and every colleague has made over the years and we understand that this is difficult news for our employees.”

Nestlé kicks-off tree plantation campaign

LAHORE (PR): Nestlé Pakistan has committed to planting 50,000 trees across its operational areas in Pakistan as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative. Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment is also part of the ten billion tress tsunami campaign launched by the Prime Minister last year. To mark this commitment, a tree plantation and clean up activity was held in Jallo Park, Lahore, led by Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor on Climate Change.

A MoU was signed between Nestlé Pakistan and Ministry of Climate Change last week whereby, Nestlé Pakistan will be focusing on key pillars of sanitation and hygiene, kicking-off tree plantation drive and providing access to clean drinking water for communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Freda Duplan, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Nestlé Pakistan, as part of its global and local commitments, is striving towards zero environmental impact of our operations. We appreciate Advisor’s and Prime Minister’s efforts towards a Clean Green Pakistan. Today we are starting our journey for 2019 with the first Cleaning and Tree Plantation Activity under our Employee Volunteer Program. This initiative shall be followed by more cleaning and tree plantation drives across our operational areas where we plan to plant 50,000 trees across our sites in partnership with ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’. This initiative is completely aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land.”

Critical Mass Karachi, Indus Hospital join hands

KARACHI (PR): The Indus Hospital (TIH) organised a bicycling event in order to raise awareness about paediatric cancer in Pakistan. A team of cycling enthusiasts from Critical Mass Karachi joined hands with TIH. The event took place on March 3, 2019 at Moin Khan Academy, Karachi.

Critical Mass is a series of bicycle rides that take place in cities across the world, where cyclists hit the roads in massive numbers. While they are out there, they are able to get a message across about the importance of being aware of cyclists while the objective of Critical Mass Karachi is to celebrate cycling and reclaim its share in the streets of Karachi.

Cyclists along with cancer survivors participated in the event. They gathered at the Moin Khan Academy at 7.00 am and started the ride. The ride ended at 8.30 am. Dr Shamvil Ashraf, Executive Director, Medical Services, Indus Health Network (IHN) spoke at the event. Paediatric cancer survivors presented their journey to recovery through their art and craft work.

In Pakistan, annually, approximately 8000 children – under the age of 18 years – are diagnosed with cancer. At present, Pakistan has only 13 centres for paediatric cancer care including TIH. TIH Korangi Campus has 85 exclusive beds for paediatric oncology patients. As of June 2018, about 9,000 children have been treated for cancer and blood diseases.