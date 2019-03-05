Share:

LAHORE: The men’s singles first round matches were decided in the Pearl Continental Lahore Ranking Tennis 2019 here at PLTA courts on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Faizan Fayyaz emerged as winner against Ibrahim as he won his encounter by 6-0, 6-2.

Imran Bhatti and Haroon registered crushing victories against their respective opponents as Imran outclassed Momin by 6-0, 6-0 while Haroon thrashed Abdullah Anjum 6-0, 6-0. Ahtesham Sattar and Suhaib Waseem won their respective matches in straight sets as Ahtesham routed Huzaifa by 6-3, 6-3 while Suhaib overpowered Tariq Sadiq by 6-4, 6-2.

Salman Ayaz, Sameer Ahmed, Abbas Watoo and Rana Humayun had to struggle hard to win the matches against their respective opponents as Salman Ayaz beat Hassan Kamran 3-6, 6-3, 10-4, Sameer Ahmed beat Hassan Said 6-3, 3-6, 11-9, Abbas Watoo beat Zain Ch 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 and Rana Humayun beat Jawad Zahid 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Today (Tuesday), the first round of u-18, u-14 and u-12 will begin while the opening ceremony will be graced by Pearl Continental Lahore General Manager Mr. Roy A Kappenberger as chief guest, who along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will formally inaugurate the tournament.