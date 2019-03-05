Share:

After having their batting crumble and having to defend a score of just 124 runs, Lahore Qalandars pacers put life into a low-scoring match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Haris Sohail’s 43 off 33 was the highest score Qalandars could manage. Tymal Mills took three wickets, Sameen Gul took two, while Liam Dawson adn Wahab Riaz picked one each.

Quetta Gladiators became the first team to seal their spot in the playoffs after thrashing Peshawar Zalmi on Monday, whereas Multan Sultans were the first team to be eliminated having managed just two wins from nine games.

The next few games will be critical for Lahore, who have three wins from seven games and would be looking to inch upwards on the points table to avoid crashing out of the tournament and repeating their nightmare from the previous three editions of the league.