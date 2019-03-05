Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday served notices on the federal government and NAB and sought reply in a petition filed by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif against the placement of his name in exit control list (ECL).

A two members LHC bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the petition. Shahbaz’ counsel Azam Nazir Tarar submitted that the ban on his client’s travelling abroad was contrary to the fundamental rights and no chance was given to present our stance before placing the name of his client on the list.

He argued that Shahbaz name was placed on the ECL unjustly and without any solid material. Putting the name on the ECL is against the facts and law, he said.

Meanwhile, the law officer opposed the request made by the petitioner. He argued that the federal government had been made respondent in the petition therefore, the petitioner should resort to Islamabad High Court.

The bench remarked that petition regarding the federation can be heard in any high court. The law officer argued that Shahbaz has right to appeal in competent forum. The counsel for Shahbaz prayed the court to declare null and void the February 21 step for placing name of his client on ECL. The court then adjourned the hearing till March 12.