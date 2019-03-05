Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on March 7 in LNG scandal.

NAB while issuing summons to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called him on March 7 before its investigation team at the bureau’s office in Rawalpindi.

Former PM has been directed to bring answers of NAB questions too along with him.

NAB had handed over 70 questions to former PM in LNG scandal. Abbasi was to submit Answers to these questions on Feb 28 but he failed to submit the answers on time.