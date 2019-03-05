Share:

Former French footballer, Nicolas Anelka has arrived in Pakistan on a visit aimed at promoting the game in the country.

The former Chelsea and Real Real Madrid player welcomed by the Pakistan Football Federation at the Islamabad International Airport.

During his visit, the former star held a meeting with PFF President Ashfaq Shah and review a 20-point agenda for the development and promotion of football in Pakistan.

Anelka's visit is part of Touch Sky Group's World Soccer Star 2019 initiative under which matches would be played in Lahore and Karachi.

Talking to media, the footballer said, "my participation is to help boost football in Pakistan and having embraced Islam I have a special connection with Pakistan. I have forged a special relationship with World Soccer Stars tour. I am confident of this tour being one of its kind on 26-29 April 2019 in Karachi and Lahore so look forward to exciting my fans in Pakistan".

He expressed hope that his visit will help promote football in the country.

Anelka’s visit in Islamabad will end amongst football fans at the Centaurus Mall where he will be revealed to football fanatics in the capital city to energise, motivate, inspire and help grow confidence in football through World Soccer Stars tour in Pakistan.