Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's statement on punishing those who give false testimonies.

"I welcome CJ's statement on punishing those who give false testimony. 'Journey towards truth' is a journey towards Naya Pakistan. Nations become great because they have a higher value system," PM Imran tweeted.

"Muslim civilisation's foundation was State of Medina with truthfulness as the core value," he added.

A day earlier while hearing a case pertaining to a false testimony, CJP Khosa had stated they are curbing false testimonies starting today and if even a part of a testimony is based on lies it will be rejected.

"All witnesses should know that even if a part of a testimony is based on lies it will be rejected. We are curbing false testimonies from today and starting from this witness who lied,” CJP Khosa had said.

Islam also states that if a part of a testimony is based on lies it should be rejected, he added. “In 1964, the Lahore High Court judge had given a concession on this matter. The point of the concession was that people lie here anyway so if they want justice they should speak the truth,” the top judge said. “False testimonies have destroyed the system,” the top judge asserted.