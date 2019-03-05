Share:

Pakistan’s most anticipated film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has announced a mega collaboration with the biggest sports event of the year, World Soccer Stars 2019.

Pakistani fans have been thrilled ever since Football legends Kaka and Figo visited Pakistan in January and announced the World Soccer Stars Event scheduled this year in April 2019. Now the most anticipated Pakistani epic action drama film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, has partnered with this event to promote a soft image of the country internationally.

This announcement was made in Islamabad today at a press conference where TouchSky Group (TSG) CEO Ahmer Kunwar as well as the brain behind “World Soccer Stars”, Nicolas Anelka former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman who has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars, Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Ashfaq Shah, Robert Head investor in TSG - WSS and Bilal Lashari, Director of The Legend Of Maula Jatt were part of the panel.

WSS’s platform is going to bring some world renowned football names to Pakistan and this collaboration looks like an epic merger of both entertainment and sports. Both WSS and TLOMJ are serving the purpose of broadening the horizons of their audience experience in each field. One is taking local entertainment to foreign audience on a global scale. The other is bringing foreign football legends to the local game in a manner never seen before.

Announcing the partnership at the conference Bilal Lashari stated, “The partnership between ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ and World Soccer Stars brings together sports and entertainment on one platform like never before. I believe that both the film and WSS mark a series of many firsts and brings together two of the most anticipated events of the year together. We will be making an exciting announcement at the opening ceremony and have our stars welcome football legends to Pakistan on 27th April in Karachi.”

The World Soccer Stars (WSS) promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan, starting from April 26th-29th, with two matches in Karachi and Lahore respectively. With Pakistan’s biggest movie star cast joining in, football as a sport in Pakistan is now brimming with exciting prospects and a hopeful future.