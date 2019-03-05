Share:

QUETTA : At least three people including two children were injured in blast at Maal Road near Chaman area of Qila Abdullah district on Monday.

According to police sources, unknown men had fixed time explosive devices with motorbike and parked it near Bus terminal at Maal Road which went off.

As a result, two children among three people received injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. Nearby buildings, shops and parked buses were partially damaged in powerful blast and electricity was suspended in the area due to damage to the main line providing electricity to the area. Law enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.