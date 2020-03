Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday challenged decision of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) regarding former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto murder case in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC Rawalpindi bench will conduct hearing on the plea submitted by ex-president Zardari.

It is to be mentioned here that ATC had acquitted Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Regional Police Officer (RPO) in the case.