Rahim Yar Khan -Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench has ordered immediate lifting of ban on inter-provincial and inter-city transportation of all wheat products including wheat and flour on a plea filed by Rahim Yar Khan Flour Mills Association.

According to specifications, the Department of Food had recently filed cases under the Food Grain Act against several flour malls, banning inter-city and inter-provincial transportation of flour and wheat products.

Rahim Yar Khan Flour Mills Association had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench, stating that the ban was unconstitutional and illegal as it could not be imposed under Article 18 of the Pakistani Constitution while the Assistant Advocate General of the Food Department had argued that the flour mills association had entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Food Punjab under which they will be required to sell their products.

Justice Sardar M Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Malik Sadiq Mohammad Khurram of Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench, agreed with Mohammed Farooq Warind’s arguments and granted permission for inter-city and inter-provincial transport of wheat and wheat products from Rahim Yar Khan.