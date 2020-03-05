Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from harassing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the PML-N leader challenging call-up notices issued by the bureau in an inquiry into his assets. A counsel, on behalf of the petitioner, argued before the court that the bureau had started an inquiry into assets owned by the petitioner without any reason. He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest the petitioner.

At this, the bench observed that if the petitioner had apprehension of his arrest, he could file a pre-arrest bail petition. The courts worked in accordance with the law and Constitution, it added.

The counsel further submitted that the bureau was investigating the assets which were already frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a drug case against Rana Sanaullah. He submitted both the NAB and the ANF were the institutions of the federal government. The inquiry by the bureau amounted to double jeopardy, he added.

The counsel submitted that NAB acted beyond its jurisdiction and started issuing summons to the petitioner for appearance in its inquiry. He asked the court to set aside the summons by the bureau for being unlawful. After recording initial arguments, the court restrained the bureau from harassing Rana Sanaullah and also sought reply from it by March 25.