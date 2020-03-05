Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended surgeries in ten operation theatres of five private hospitals for not implementing requisite standards. The PHC has also issued notices to healthcare establishments for not implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards, and following rules and regulations of the hospital waste management. The PHC inspection teams carried out visits to ten private hospitals of Lahore. Out of the inspected hospitals, four OTs of Raza Hospital, two each of Ali Hospital and Rabbani Hospital whereas one each operation theatre of Khursheed Hospital and Areeb Hospital were closed down. Moreover, all types of surgeries were also suspended in three hospitals. The PHC has directed the administrations of these hospitals to ensure implementation of the standardised measures. They have also been directed to submit compliance reports in this regard.