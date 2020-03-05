Share:

Sialkot/ KHANEWAL-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that present government has failed to deliver and the prime minister has not kept his promises made during his election campaign in 2018.

In a message to Sialkot-based PPP workers Master Muhammad Shafi, Shakeel Ahmed Alvi, Muneeb Gondal, Mian Ashraf, Azhar Diyal, Khan Shahbaz Khan, Babar Shaheen and others, Bilawal said the prime minister had done nothing for masses other than taking U-turns.

Bilawal said the government had written letter to British government to deport Mian Nawaz Sharif but there was no value of this letter because before sending him to London, the government had made an NRO with the PML-N Quaid.

He said workers should contact people to deliver them message that PPP was a party of people and could change fortunes of people.

He said if Mian Nawaz Sharif was a convict why government allowed him to leave Pakistan for London. Bilawal said people were unhappy with performance of PTI government whereas the voters and followers of PTI were also against government.

He said the government had given the gift of dearness and inflation to people whereas flour and sugar crises had created hardships for masses. He said that high utility bills were in fact extortion money imposed by government on poor masses. He said only PPP government could provide relief to people, therefore, the people should cooperate with PPP and vote for PPP in local bodies and general elections for a better Pakistan.

Police recover 11 bikes from swindlers

Cantt Police have recovered 11 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from two swindlers.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Noman Buttar, two swindlers Suleman and Jahanzeb got 11 vehicles from various rent a car outlets in limits of Police Station Cantt. The swindlers sold vehicles in several cities of Pakistan. Police registered cases and started investigation on scientific basis and arrested the said swindlers recovering 11 vehicles from several cities where the swindlers had sold vehicles. The SHO said that value of the vehicles was in millions.

Narcotics recovered

Police have recovered huge quantity of narcotics from different people.

Reportedly, in village Nole Morre in limits of Police Station Uggoki Police recovered 1. 7 kilogram chars from custody of Muhammad Nawaz.

In Mohallah Addah Shahbaz Khan in limit of Police Station Kotwali, cops recovered 1.38 kg chars from custody of Nazim. Police have registered cases and further investigation is underway.

Khanewal tops in campaign against quacks

District Khanewal under DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi remained on top in the province regarding action against quacks during anti-quackery campaign.

A vigorous anti-quackery campaign was run by the district health department on directions of DC Khanewal. Health department teams and drug inspectors inspected 658 clinics and shops and found 89 quacks in only two months of January and February. Health department challaned these quacks and buildings are sealed. Cases of these quacks were sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission.

According to task given to drug inspectors from DC Khanewal, drug inspectors inspected 344 clinics in the month of January and out of these 51 were fined and their shops were sealed. In February, 314 clinics were inspected and 38 were fined due to quackery.

During these two months, district Khanewal is on top of the province in action against quackery. Punjab government recognised efforts done by the team of Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

DC Khanewal said that quacks and people running illegal medical stores were the worst persons of the society. They were playing with the lives of the people and there will be no soft corner for these people. He added that the campaign will continue in future.