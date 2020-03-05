Share:

Lahore High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to former Punjab law minister and PML-N stalwart, Rana Sanaullah till March 25.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, ordered the former Punjab minister to submit two surety bonds of Rs five lac each, as security deposit for the bail.

The court also sought a detailed answer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The counsel of Sanaullah argued before the court that whenever the NAB has summoned his client, he appeared before it. ” Only once he could not comply due to his attending the National Assembly session.”

“The NAB summons in one case while arrest in another,” Rana Sanaullah said while talking to media in the premises of the Lahore High Court.

“The NAB had adopted this attitude with Shehbaz Sharif,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said.

“I have came to the court to avoid this attitude of the accountability bureau,” he said.

He alleged that the NAB being used for political victimization.