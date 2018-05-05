Share:

KARACHI - Police Friday claimed to have arrested at least 145 accused persons involved in various criminal activities.

Police said that the accused persons were arrested by three police zones in some 80 raids and two encounters.

The accused persons were arrested including a terrorist, 13 bandits, 16 possessing illegal weapons, 21 arrested for running narcotics dens, 14 absconders while rest of the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police different sort of criminal activities.

Police claimed to have recovered at least 26 pistols, one hand grenade, ammunition and huge quantity of narcotics. Police have registered the cases against the accused persons while started investigation.

Sindh Rangers claim to have arrested at least seven suspects including a political party worker and a Lyari gangster during ongoing targeted raids in parts of city.

A worker of a political party was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip off at Landhi area, said Rangers spokesperson, added that the suspect identified as Khurram Saleem was affiliated with Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and was involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Similarly, Rangers troops conducted a raid in Chakiwara area of Lyari and arrested a suspect, namely Ibrahim. According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was affiliated with Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari gangsters and was involved in drugs business and other criminal activities in the locality.

Rangers also raided in Malir City, Landhi and Ittehad Town and arrested four more suspects. The suspects were later identified as Iqbal, Shahzeb alias Sherry, Amanullah Khan and Rahimullah. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Meanwhile, another suspect who later identified as Munawar Khan was arrested during a raid conducted in Malir City area.

The Rangers spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession of arrested accused persons. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Meanwhile, a young woman hanged herself to death over a family dispute in Mehran Town within the remits Korangi Police station.

Police said that the 25-years-old Sahida Akhter had some issues with her husband which resultantly, she hanged herself to death with the ceiling fan at her home located at Mehran Town, sector 6, Korangi.

Police rushed to the spot while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.