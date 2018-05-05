Share:

ATTOCK - The Counter Terrorism Department has lodged an FIR against the unidentified suicide bomber and his accomplices who during an attack in Attock district the other day left two people dead and injuring fifteen others.

Saeed Shah, a resident of Karak district, presently living in Attock told the CTD that he along with other colleagues was travelling in a coaster coming towards Attock. When reached Dhok Gama area, a young man who was standing along with two other accomplices opened fire and later blew himself near the vehicle. As a result, he said, driver Akram Niazi and a passer-by Habib Khan died on the spot while more than fourteen persons sustained injuries. Later, he said, his accomplices fled the scene.

The CTD on the information of Saeed Shah lodged an FIR and started investigation in this connection. As per the police sources, Hizb-ut-Ahrar has accepted responsibility for the suicide attack.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of driver Akram Niazi, who was martyred during a suicide attack on a government bus in Attock on Thursday, was offered here in People’s Colony on Friday.

Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar, Chairman Nescom Nabeel, NDC Director-General Aleem Arshad and a large number of people attended the funeral.

After the funeral, the body was taken to his native town Mianwali for burial. The martyr leaves behind two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, PITB Project Manager Saad Malik said that the Punjab government was making efforts to utilize modern techniques to educate the youth.

“For the purpose, the Punjab government has established e-libraries at the district level while LEDs and tablets have been provided to 900 schools across the province,” Malik said while talking to the media after the conclusion of a three-day e-lab course.

He said that e-libraries were introduced in 2014 in eight districts and now this facility has been extended to other districts as well. He said that 900 schools across Punjab have access to e-libraries while students from class 6th to 10th can have access to e-books and recorded video lectures.

Malik said that a large number of students were benefiting from the modern system.

He said that during the three-day workshop, teachers were trained to use the e-library facility.