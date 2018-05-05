Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that announcement of water policy in the presence of all chief ministers shows the sincerity of the federal government towards dealing with the important issue of scarcity of water in the country.

The he said while addressing at the ground breaking ceremony of Panjwani Hisaar Water Institute (PHWI) at NED University of Science and Technology on Friday.

NED Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Chairperson of Panjwani Charitable Foundation Nadra Panjwani, Founder Chairperson of Hisaar Foundation Simi Kamal, Chairman Hisaar Foundation Ashraf Kapadia and faculty members of the University were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that it was unfortunate that specific attention was not laid on preservation, storage and economic use of water in the past. Present Government knowing the importance of the issue established a separate ministry of water and announced first ever water policy of the country, he added.

He said that water was not only essential for human survival but also mandatory for economic growth of a country. There was an urgent need to create awareness about the use of water with care while farmers must also be guided and trained to use irrigation water according to the requirements of soil and the crop, and avoid it’s over usage or wasting the same, he opined.

He said that we must all join hands to work for improving access to water for the poor; maximizing water use efficiency; financing the urban and rural water economies and the water value chain; safe guarding the Indus Basin, its aquifers and its infrastructure; improving water governance and management of water institutions, and building a base for science, technology and the social aspects of water.

Governor Zubair said that this Institute would play a pivotal role in training youth and securing the future of water, conserve and manage it. The water sector in Pakistan needs focus and direction which will result in the enhancement of water economy and enable all the provinces and regions of Pakistan to collaborate in the implementation of National Water Policy, he observed.

He said that reversing the trends of water pollution, wasteful water use and consumption, irresponsible mining of groundwater, sea-water intrusion and managing other related problems were of paramount importance.

He said that the government assigns great importance to safe drinking water, sanitation, agriculture, rural and urban development. Cooperation between provincial government, local and municipal bodies is needed to manage water under cohesive and well thought out water strategies and plans, he added.

He said that keeping in view the demand due to increase in population of Karachi, K-IV has been started and its first phase would be completed soon. Its second phase would be started in due course while another scheme for potable water supply has been included in Karachi Development Package, he added.

He appreciated the collaboration between Hisaar Foundation, Panjwani Charitable Foundation and NED University for establishment of PHWI. He lauded NED University for generously offering the land and Panjwani Foundation for initial seed capital for the Institute.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony Vice Chancellor Prof Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi said that the initial Institute which led to NED University was established in 1921 for helping construction of Sukkur Barrage. Today’s event has a similar importance as the Institute is being established for water research and its preservation, he added.

Nadra Panjwani, Simi Kamal and others also spoke on the occasion.