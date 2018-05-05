Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former world number 14 and Pakistan top squash player Farhan Mehboob has vowed to give tough time to all his opponents in the upcoming $10,000 Circuit-1 Squash Championship 2018 starting here at Mushaf Squash Complex from May 8.

In an interview with The Nation, Farhan said: “I am quite broken and feeling highly let down by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for my undone crime. I am the one, who always helped the country win countless titles, win two $25,000 PSA titles in 2016, also played in the semifinal, but whenever I am at my peak and about to improve my PSA rankings, I have to face federation’s wrath for nothing, even then, I didn’t lose my heart, as I am a fighter and I will continue to fight till the end and will once again prove that by far I am the best in the country and will try to win the tournament just to prove my critics wrong, just like I did so many times in the past.

He said in only three months time, he managed to break into top 45 in the PSA rankings and was all set to scale down new heights as he was in great form and was beating every given opponents just like he beat world No 1 and world champion Karim Gawad in the Pakistan vs Egypt match in Islamabad, which was enough to prove that he has the guts and ability of playing and beating any given player.

“But to my utter disappointment, despite making tall claims by the PSF of providing me with PSA tournaments, I was barred from training in Mushaf Squash Complex just because of hatred of a few certain individuals. Even then I never complaint and started my training at Army courts in Rawalpindi alone, as there isn’t any player to train with me,” he added. Farhan said he talked to PSF secretary Tahir Sultan, who very kindly allowed him to train at the Mushaf Squash Complex to prepare for the upcoming tournament.”

To a query, Farhan said: “Yes, hosting back-to-back international squash events will help revive the game in the country but will also provide local players ample opportunities to showcase their skills at a bigger platform and help the established players improve their PSA rankings.”

When this scribe contacted PSF secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan to seek his point of views regarding Farhan, he said: “Farhan is a PSA registered player and we never barred him from playing at Mushaf Complex, as it is just a misconception. We have a training programme and players, who want to enjoy facilities at Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) and they have to follow the set criteria and rules. Farhan is free to train at any given time of his liking for the coming tournament and we don’t have any issue. He is a champion player and we respect his achievements.”