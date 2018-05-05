Share:

KHAIRPUR : The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench Friday issued notices to 55 officials including 35 government doctors of district Khairpur over working at their private clinics.

Muhammad Hassan Lashari of Redhar Village filed petition in Sindh High Court Sukkur bench through his consul Advocate Nadeem Ahmed Malik against above 35 doctors who were posted in various government hospitals of district Khairpur and they were found running private clinics. The court issued notice to above 55 officials including Sindh secretary health, Sindh health director general, Khairpur district health officer and others.