LAHORE - Seventh seeded M Shoaib of SNGPL stunned fourth seeded Heera Ashiq of Wapda 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship men’s singles quarterfinals here at PLTA tennis courts on Friday.

In other quarterfinals, top seed Aqeel Khan thrashed Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-1, Shahzad Khan routed Barkatullah 6-3, 6-2, second seed M Abid of Lahore beat fifth seed Mudsir Murtaza of Jahania. In ladies single quarterfinals, Sara Mehboob outclassed Marrium Mirza 6-0, 6-1, Shimza Tahir toppled Nida Akram 6-2, 6-2 and Esha Jawad thumped Zara Salman 6-2, 6-0 to qualify for the semifinals.

In mens doubles pre-quarterfinals, Ijaz Ahmed/Abbass Khan beat Asadullah/Barkatullah 6-4, 7-6, Yousaf Khalil/Ahmed Babar beat Zariab Peerzada/Mian Bilal 6-3, 6-2, Shahzad/Shahid Afridi beat Shakirullah/Farhan Khan 6-0, 6-3, M Khaliq/M Abbas Malik beat Talha Waheed/Sikander Hayyat 7-6, 6-4.

In boys u-18 quarterfinals, Aqib Hyyat beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-4. In u-16 first semifinal, Nalain Abbas beat M Abdullah 6-0, 6-1 to qualify for final. In u-14 first semifinal, Hamid Israr beat Farman Shakeel 6-1, 6-3 to qualify for final. In u-12 first quarterfinal, Shahil Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 8-3 while in u-10, Aqsa beat Talal Irfan 8-2 and Labika beat Abubaker Khalil 8-3.