Share:

Rawalpindi - At least three passengers including two women were killed while 15 others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided with a tree alongside Majid Morr in Gujar Khan, informed police on Friday.

The accident took place because of over-speeding whereas the condition of five passengers is stated to be critical, police added. Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operation by shifting the victims to hospitals.

According to police, a Toyota Hiace was travelling from Rawalpindi to Gujrat with 20 people on board when its driver lost control over steering while taking a turn at Majid Morr due to over speeding. As a result, the passenger van bumped into a tree alongside road and three passengers including two women were killed on the spot and 15 others maimed, said police.

Police said Rescue 1122 was called that shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment and post-mortem. They had referred five victims to Allied Hospitals because of their serious condition.

The names of the deceased could not be ascertained by police.

DSP Gujar Khan Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that police team reached the spot soon after receiving news of accident and rescued the passengers. On the other hand, a spokesman to Rescue 1122 in a statement said Rescue 1122 rescued 7 victims from the accident place. He said of 7, four injured were identified as Naseer, Habib Ur Rehman, Nisar and Nawaz.