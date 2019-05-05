Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistani troops are fully capable of defeating any threat irrespective of the front.

He said this while visiting Northern Light Infantryman (NLI) Battalion along the Line of Control (LOC) on Saturday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Saturday. Commander Rawalpindi Corps accompanied the army chief on the occasion.

The COAS hailed operational readiness, high morale and motivation of the troops. He also appreciated befitting response to provocative Indian firing despite restraints shown by Pakistan army owing to safety and security of Kashmiri citizens along the LOC.

“We are well aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats ‘irrespective of the front’,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa said while interacting with the troops.

FREE MEDICAL CARE FOR PATIENTS

Pakistan Army has established a free medical treatment camp in far-flung area of Gishkor and Kooli in District Awaran, Balochistan, to provide medical care and free medicines to more than 3,500 patients including women and children. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, specialist doctors including lady doctors performed 100 eye surgeries besides important diagnosis test of ECG, ultrasound, hepatitis screening etc. Free ration packs were also distributed amongst 150 families.

The medical camp provided much needed health care to the local population. Similar medical camps were established in Kharran, Gulistan, Badini, Shahraig, Naushki, Naseerabad, Chaman and Ziarat areas which provided quality medical facility to thousands of patients.

These medical camps are established on directions from Chief of Army Staff as Army’s reach out program to poor population aimed at providing them healthcare in far flung areas of Balochistan, the ISPR directorate added.