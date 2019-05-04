Share:

LAHORE-Whether you’re looking to treat someone dear to you or simply add a special touch to your own home, The flower studio has it all.

Four years into the flower delivery business, The Flower Studio has grown from strength to strength and expanded its operations from initially operating only in Lahore to Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. The team, led by an NCA graduate, has put their heart and soul into the business and made continuous efforts to provide their customers with an experience to remember. The team at The Flower Studio believes that when someone is sending flowers, it is to show their feelings and emotions in a powerful yet subtle way, in a way that the receiver can actually feel their emotions while holding the flowers. Unlike many other online flower delivery companies that outsource their operations to third-party vendors, The Flower Studio has their own team of designers and florists that hand prepare the arrangements by paying full attention to each detail and strive to ensure that the flowers are fresh and delightful.

The uniformed and trained delivery team is also directly employed by the company ensuring that the whole process of preparation to delivery has a smooth control.

Rohaan Ali, the companies Sales Manager, talked about how the business is built upon core values of honesty and integrity.

Talking to this scribe, Rohaan Ali, said: “We are not in any business, we are in the business of delivering the sentiments of our customers they trust us, and we are extremely passionate in doing it right every time. We will do whatever it takes to see a happy customer that is what drives us and our team every morning.”