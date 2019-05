Share:

LAHORE - Nalain Abbas and Faizan Fayyaz reached the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 U-16 final after registering easy victories against their respective rivals here at PLTA courts on Saturday.

In U-16 first semifinal, Nalain Abbas played well against Hassan Ali and overpowered him by 6-2, 6-2 while in the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz proved too hot for Zain Ch and outpaced him by 6-1, 6-0. In U-14 semifinals, Abdul Hanan Khan defeated Ahtesham Arif 5-4, 4-1 while Hassan Ali outclassed Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-0. Earlier the U-14 quarterfinals Abdul Hanan Khan routing Ali Zain 4-1, 4-1, Ahtesham Arif beating Hamza Jawad 5-4, 4-0, Hussnain Ali Rizwan thrashing Zahra Suleman 4-0, 4-0 and Hassan Ali thumping Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1.

The U-12 quarterfinals saw dominance of Rizwan brothers as Hussnain Ali Rizwan toppled Ameer Mazari 4-1, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan routing Alina Suleiman 4-0, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan trouncing Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0 while Asad outlasted Awais Arshad 4-0, 4-1.

In U-12 doubles semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan/Ali Zain 4-2, 4-1 while Asad/Ameer Mazari thrashed Ismail Aftab/Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-1. The finals of all the categories will start today (Sunday) at 4:30 pm followed by concluding ceremony, where Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will distribute prizes amongst the position holder players.