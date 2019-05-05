Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N central leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has ruled out any differences in the party leadership, saying the PML-N is fully united and bravely facing the prevailing adverse political situation.

Talking to the media after addressing a largely attended “Paigham-i-Pakistan Conference” at Narowal on Saturday, he said all the national institutions should work hard for national development and prosperity while remaining in their constitutional limits.

PML-N General Secretary Ch Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

Abbasi said that corruption of not even a single penny has been proved by any quarter against any PML-N leaders despite the ruthless accountability. He said the PML-N government spent Rs3,000 billion on development without committing any corruption.

Complaining of partiality against them, he said that accountability should be for everyone.

“We will conduct accountability of Imran Khan and his near and dear ones in the same coin with the help of people of the country,” declared the former PM.

He said that the people were crying in the country due to the skyrocketing prices of commodities as a result of failed economical policies of the PTI government.

He said that the pace of the prices have hiked two times their previous level while the pace of national development has reduced to the half because of the follies of the PTI government.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the situation has gone out of Imran Khan’s control. He said the prime minister has not much time to improve his administration’s performance, as people were fast losing patience and they would soon take to the streets if things remained messy. He said in the given circumstance, there was a danger of dictatorship in the country as things were rapidly moving in that direction.

To a question, Abbasi said their party leader Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in a week or so. He claimed that the PML-N had never sought any NRO from anyone.

Ahsan’s address

Earlier, addressing the Paigham-i-Pakistan Conference, PML-N Central General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal announced that they will establish “International Islamic Institute for Peace” at Narowal in two years to promote the true teachings of Islam.

In the presence of several representatives of the religious parties, he said there was also a dire need to show the real picture of Islam to the world to counter the negative propaganda against the Muslims, in general, and Pakistan, in particular.

Pakistan was a peace-loving country and it ever desired durable peace across the world, he added.

The PML-N leader said terrorists have no religion and terrorism was nothing but brutal murder of innocent people. He said that every religion of the world teaches love, affection, peace, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for humanity.

Every form of violence in the name of colour and creed should be crushed at every cost to ensure durable peace around the globe, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Pakistani nation will continue its positive, effective and frontline role in elimination of terrorism in all its forms for bringing peace to the world.

Pakistan is rendering exemplary sacrifices to weed out terrorism, and the whole of the Pakistani nation stands united against this menace.

Pakistanis were ready to even sacrifice their lives while fighting shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to eliminate this scourge, he added.

The PML-N leader stressed that the world must appreciate Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism and must encourage it in this regard.

He called upon the world to extend positive, prompt and effective cooperation to the country for the elimination of terrorism, militancy and insurgency. He added that such cooperation was the need of the time.

Lavishing praise on armed forces, security agencies and law enforcement agencies of the country, he said they have successfully played their frontline role in elimination of terrorism from the country.