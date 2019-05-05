Share:

President, Dr Arif Alvi appreciating the country’s young doctors and surgeons for their efforts to gain steady success in the spheres of academic and professional competence has advised them to make deliberate efforts in acquiring the skills of empathy.

Addressing the 53rd Convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), he said “empathy” is a trait that holds a positive impact on the well being of the patients and also develops strong bondage between health care providers and their patients.

He also drew the attention of the postgraduates towards the growing relevance of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine and surgery.

“Equal attention is needed to keep abreast of latest advances in science and technology such as artificial intelligence manifested in the form of virtual and augmented realities,” he said.

Mentioning that these are tools being applied in the sphere of healthcare,” he said emphasizing that a critical balance has to be maintained between technology, professional skills and traits like compassion.

Acknowledging the contribution made by CPSP in the training of medical professionals, he said there was a need to also focus that the medical graduates and postgraduates passing out from

institutions concerned were fully conscious of ground realities with regard to the healthcare needs of the masses.

President Alvi reminding that most of the countries managed to

address their health-related challenges through active engagement of medical professionals at the grassroots level hinted need for

improvement in graduate-level medical curriculum in accordance with the needs of the people.

Professional capacities of paramedics, community health workers lady health workers, he said was also needed to be upgraded with equal attention towards their easy accessibility to the masses.

President CPSP, Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry in his welcome address said the college since its inception in 1962 had strived for achieving academic excellence in higher medical and dental education.

The college organizes scores of academic activities throughout the year for its residents and fellows, he said mentioning that over 700 graduating doctors were being conferred with fellowship and membership qualification of the college in its 53rd convocation.