LAHORE - On direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar additional funds of Rs 100 million have been released for Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony Faisalabad. The Planning and Development Department issued letter for the release of funds. The Chief Secretary, during his visit to Faisalabad this week, had ordered provision of funds for the hospital. He is visiting divisional headquarters to review implementation of government policies and administrative affairs.