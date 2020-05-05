Share:

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday has decided to indict Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on May 12.

The court has directed to produce the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader during the next hearing for his indictment.

It has been alleged that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz has been charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Hamza in the aforementioned case in February.