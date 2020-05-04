Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Aviation Division GhulamSarwar Khan chaired a high level meeting which was attended by the Secretary Aviation Division Hassan NasirJamy and other senior officers of the Aviation Division on Monday.

Federal Minister reviewed the progress on the on-going process of segregation of functions of the Civil Aviation Authority. Federal Minister said that it is a matter of high importance and should be carried out at high priority in light of the decisions of the Federal Cabinet. GhulamSarwar Khan said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance the ease of doing business in Pakistan, the Aviation Division has relaxed the requirements for the construction of high-rise buildings. Federal Minister directed to disseminate the details to all the relevant stakeholders for public interest as mentioned in S.R.O 11(KE)/2020 dated 5th March, 2020. Federal Minister was briefed about the actions taken by the Aviation Division to reclaim encroached lands of the CAA. Federal Minister instructed the Secretary Aviation Division to strengthen the Lands Directorate of the CAA in order to increase its capacity to resolve the pending land issues of the Civil Aviation Authority.

GhulamSarwar Khan was updated on the efforts done by the Ministry to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad. He showed deep concern regarding the Pakistani’s who are unable to travel to Pakistan. He reiterated his resolve to increase the speed of bringing back Pakistanis. Federal Minister acknowledged the efforts of the officers of the Aviation Division and all attached departments in ensuring that best measures are taken at the airports to control the spread of coronavirus.