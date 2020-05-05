Share:

GILGIT - Gilgit Baltistan Awami Action Committee announced to reopen markets, shopping malls and all type of business without government’s permission from Wednesday(6th April). In this regard a joint meeting of traders union, hotel owners transport union, religious and political parties held in Gilgit under the umbrella of Awami Action Committee. While talking to APP Chairman AAC Moulana Rais Ahmad and others traders said that they have rejected the unjustified and long term lockdown and announced to reopen all business activity from May 6. They said government of Gilgit Baltistan had failed to provide relief items and cash assistance to small and effected traders, therefore, business community of the region were facing acute financial crises since March 21 when government announced to lock down the region on apprehensions of possible spread of Covid 19. Awami Action Committee Representatives further stated that they had no way other than reopening of markets, wether government would grant permission or not to them.