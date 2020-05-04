Share:

ISLAMABAD-Katy Perry is expecting her first chid, a daughter, with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43. And during a Facebook Live chat recently, the 35 year old singer came to terms with the fact that she may have to opt out of having a baby shower due to COVID-19. ‘I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower,’ Perry began. ‘But I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that.’ She continued: ‘I’m just taking it one day at a time. But I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now, but there’s a lot going on.’ Aside from missing out on pregnancy traditions, Perry has also had to put her wedding plans with Orlando on hold as a result of the potentially deadly virus.

The couple - who got engaged on Valentine’s Day of last year - had planned to exchange vows in Japan, which Katy was ‘all set for with 150 guests’. Prior to Katy, the Lord Of The Rings actor was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and welcomed a son named Flynn, now nine.

But, during her Instagram Live, the Teenage Dream songstress revealed that although she is bummed by the hiccups in her plans, she still reminds herself to be grateful.