Rawalpindi-A large number of people, traders and vendors are violating the coronavirus lockdown rules almost in all the areas of district.

Raids and flag marches carried out by district government and police are making no difference. Personnel of law enforcement agencies have been telling people on mega phones to stay at home during the lockdown period but in vain.

People flock towards markets and bazaars and remain busy in shopping without following the SOPs of government of maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

Despite a lockdown announced by Punjab government, the markets, shopping malls and bazaars are opened and business activities are going unchecked by authorities concerned at JhandaCheechi, Minhas Road, Katcheri, GT Road, Morgah, KothaKallan, Jhamra, Jari, Lalkurti, TenchBhatta, Chungi Number 22, BakraMandi, TahliMohri, DhokeSyedan Road, BarafKhanaChowk, Girja Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Chakri Road, Misrial Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Ganjmandi, SooterMandi, Moti Bazaar, Bhabhra Bazaar, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Commercial Market, Rehmanabad, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Double Road, Adiala Road, Ali Town, Hill View, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Gulshanabad, Landco, Kalyal, Shahpur, Gorakhpur, Adiala and its suburbs, according to a survey conducted by The Nation on Monday.

Muhammad Irfan, a citizen, said the owners of grocery stores are daringly violating coronavirus lockdown by dealing with customers. He said many traders have deputed their staffers outside closed shops who enter the customers inside by opening half shutters.

Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Raja Bazaar, said huge rush of people could be witnessed in the whole Raja Bazaar despite imposition of Section 144 and lockdown by the government. “People are not maintaining social distance and thronging towards markets in herds that could be dangerous for their health,” he said.

Many others said that though the government has ordered the shopkeepers to close down their businesses till 5pm, the orders are being violated without any check and balance on part of police and district government.

“A big number of irresponsible and greedy traders and shopkeepers are flouting the coronavirus lockdown in the air without sensing this can be hazardous during pandemic,” said a senior police officer. He said police have detained so many violators besides filing cases against them but the strategy is failed otherwise.

A police spokesman told media that Pirwadhai police raided and held two shopkeepers over violation of coronavirus lockdown.

He said cases were registered against the accused who have been identified as Muhammad Nauman and Karim Khan. He said police, following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, have been raiding in markets and bazaars on daily basis to arrest the violators.