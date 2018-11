Share:

FAISALABAD - A minor boy was killed after being bitten by bees, in the area of Tandlianwala police station. Police said here on Sunday that 7-year-old Mubeen, son of Younus, resident of Chak No 421-GB, went to school ground for playing when bees attacked him. He was shifted to local hospital in precarious condition from where he was referred to DHQ Hospital where he died.– APP