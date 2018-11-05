Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar underwent a balloon angioplasty procedure here on Sunday at a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to RIC sources, Justice Saqib Nisar was brought to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after he complained of chest pain. He underwent balloon angioplasty during which the blocked artery was cleared.

Chief Justice Nisar is out of danger and in good spirits, the sources added. CJP has been shifted to VIP ward.

On the other hand, strict security arrangements were made at the hospital to avoid any untoward situation. Meanwhile, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa visited the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the chief justice.