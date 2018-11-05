Share:

PESHAWAR - After the death of Maulana Samiul Haq, the party central Majlis Shoora has named Maulana Hamidul Haq as the next chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami to keep up the mission of the slain party leader.

Addressing on the occasion, Maulana Hamidul Haq said that blood of the party leader will not go in vain and his sacrifice for the cause of Islam would bring a new spirit among the party workers to raise their voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that they would work with enthusiasm and courage to carry on the mission of the great party leader in a democratic way.

He said that all party leaders will remain at their old positions and the party will struggle to strengthen democracy and rule of law in the country. He demanded of the government to arrest the responsible persons involved in the killing of his father.

Meanwhile, a large number of people visited the residence of the deceased and expressed their sympathies with Maulana Hamidul Haq, son of Maulana Samiul Haq. Those who visited include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Mushahid Hussain and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao.

Talking to media persons, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that he was greatly disappointed to hear the news of his death. He said that he knew Maulana Samiul Haq since 2002 and he along with Maulana attended a conference in Germany. He said that European parliament termed him teacher of Mullah Umar and tried to stop him at airport.

Mushahid Hussain said that he translated speech of Maulana from Urdu to English. He added that the tragic death of Maulana has caused irreparable loss to the country.

Qaumi Watan Party chairman also expressed his deep grief concern over the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq and said that the incident needs investigation to arrest the terrorist elements.

Minister Pervez Khattak also reached to express condolence with the bereaved family. He expressed grief over the brutal killing of Maulana Samiul Haq and said that the killers would soon be arrested.

MINISTER ORDERS ARREST OF KILLERS

APP adds: Punjab Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat directed to gear up the operation to apprehend the killers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

He gave these directives while chairing a high-level meeting held in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed about the investigation procedure and development in the case. The minister expressed satisfaction; however, asked the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring those behind the killing of JUI-S chief to justice at once.

He condemned the brutal murder of Maulana Samiul Haq, adding that the country had been deprived of an important religious leader whose services would always be remembered. He was pro-democracy and always supported dialogue.