ISLAMABAD - Opener Natila Nazia’s 65 helped Rawalpindi Hitters stun star-studded Rawalpindi Angels by 51 runs in the 1st KP Women T20 Super League 2018 match played in Peshawar on Sunday.

Batting first, Rawalpindi Hitters posted 137-7 in 20 overs. Thanks mainly to opener Natila, who scored match-winning 65, while Ajma was unlucky to be run out after scoring 16. Humna bagged 3 wickets for 29.

Chasing the target, Rawalpindi Angles, who were all representing Pindi in domestic cricket, were no match for determined Sports Board Punjab (SBP) team Rawalpindi Hitters, as they were bundled out for 86. Maham made 24 and Nada 13. Sara, Aima and Fatima captured 2 wickets each for the winners.

DC Rawalpindi Dr Omer Jahangir and District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Waheed Babar congratulated Rawalpindi Hitters and appreciated their performance against tough opponents. They hoped that the team will carry on with the good form.