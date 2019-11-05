Share:

The passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Maryam Nawaz – who has been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case – has been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) upon orders of the court.

Reportedly, her surety bond will be approved after scrutiny of her passport and Rs70 million of the deposited amount. After thorough consideration, the court will issue ‘robkar’ (mandamus) for her release.

On Monday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict – reserved on October 31 – on Maryam’s bail plea.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.