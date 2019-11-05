Share:

Pakistan’s most awaited soccer exhibition tour ‘World Soccer Stars’ is confirmed for 9th and 10th November 2019. The exhibition match on the 10th of November to be held at National Hockey Stadium Lahore will see local football players playing alongside the World Soccer Star legends.

For the very first time in Pakistan’s history, Pakistan’s talent will get the chance to play an exhibition match head to head with WSS legends. WSS ran a national talent hunt program to feature local players with World Soccer Star legends to help in uplifting their learning of soccer and inspire them to achieve more. The local talent was selected after conducting two months long trials all over Pakistan with a coordinated effort of Total Football. The Pakistani talent pool represents players from Quetta, Chitral, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Murree, Lahore and Islamabad.

The exhibition match is an effort to incorporate young talent in the WSS Tour and give them an opportunity of a lifetime playing alongside global football legends.

The star studded line up featuring Ricardo Kaka (Brazil), Luis Figo, (Portugal), Carles Puyol (Spain) and Nicolas Anelka (France) will see legends lock horns in a showcase exhibition tour. The selected players are excited to get this opportunity to play with the world’s best soccer stars. One of the players Moiz Sajjad stated,

“It is surreal to believe that football stars of this stature are going to be in Pakistan to play matches in Lahore and Karachi. After the trials we had eagerly been awaiting to get a chance to play in the WSS tour and I now that I am selected, it all seems unreal. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for all of us selected players that we will get to play in Team Kaka & Team Figo right here on our soil!”

World Soccer Stars is designed to help uplift soccer in Pakistan and the tour has partnered with McDonald's who support soccer worldwide. The international stars will help create a soccer carnival in Pakistan by greeting soccer fans in a series of soccer master-classes and once in a lifetime experiential fan engagement zones in addition to the carefully crafted soccer tour only for Pakistan.

Tickets are available NOW to buy from selected McDonald’s restaurants in Lahore & Karachi.

For the first time ever Pakistan football fans will be able to witness the tour in Virtual Reality (VR). An exclusive, up close and personal virtual experience will bring all the action to fans in their own comfort anywhere in the world. Fans can login to www.worldsoccerstars.com to buy their VR passes and get 50% discount on purchasing VR passes by registering for the tickets. Soccer fans will be greeted by their idols and watch content never seen before. From soccer drills, tips, interviews to behind the scenes footage on the road to Pakistan and highlights of all tour related content awaits all budding soccer fans in a truly virtual environment. For more information visit www.worldsoccerstars.com