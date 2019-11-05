Share:

LAHORE - HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft pick order for the 2020 season was announced on Monday.

Earlier, the first-round pick order was revealed on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan and representatives of the franchises and league partners HBL and Blitz Advertising were present here at Gaddafi Stadium to determine the pick order of the first round, which was later revealed through the depiction of an age-old street cricket tradition, involving a cricket bat.

Reigning champions Quetta Gladiators were awarded the first pick, while Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings were awarded second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth picks respectively. While on Monday, A specially-designed statistical model was used to decide the pick order for the remaining seventeen rounds of the draft. With the release of the pick order, the transfer and retention window for the league has officially opened. The teams will now negotiate for exciting trade possibilities.

As per policy, each team can retain up to eight players from the last year’s roster. The requirement to pick five foreign players in a squad of 16 players will continue in this season. The teams will be allowed to pick two supplementary players. The teams will have a chance to field three to four foreign players in the playing XI.

A wildcard pick rule will be introduced for this season. The rule will enable teams to pick players from Silver or Gold categories in the Diamond category round or a player from Silver category in the Gold category round at the draft. Each team will be allowed to exercise one wildcard pick at the draft. PCB CEO Wasim Khan said: “We are constantly trying to improve and explore new and exciting possibilities in the league. The wildcard pick rule is one such addition. We feel it will make the Player Draft even more exciting for our fans and teams.”