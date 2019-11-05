Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Senator Rehman Malik has asked for the immediate release on former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the similar grounds on which Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif were granted bails. He said that with reference to the judgment on November 4, 2019, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been granted interim bail in extraordinary circumstances with the passing remarks of the judiciary that it has been done after full satisfaction of judicial conscience as per the prevailing laws adding that the court written order says “to satisfy our judicial conscience we would pass a conditional order”. Senator Malik said the right of bail for an accused is totally the prerogative of the judiciary and he really feels happy as a Parliamentarian that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been granted bail on the above stated judicial conscience.

He said that almost the same circumstances and situation the ailing Former President Zardari is passing through who has been suffering from diabetic, heart and other complicate diseases and similarly his sister Faryal Talpur is also undergoing the illness. He hoped that Zardari and Faryal Talpur should be released immediately on the same basis of judicial conscience and the legal provision as applied in the case of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif while granting bails to them. He said that giving relief to Zardari and his sister will help to hold the supreme authority of judiciary without any discrimination.