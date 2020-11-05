Share:

Khyber-Preparations have been completed in District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, Landi Kotal to deal with the possible second wave of coronavirus. In this connection an 18-room emergency ward, donated by the Japan government to the health of the DHQ Hospital, was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Medicinal Superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr Naikdad Afridi said that on the directives of the health authorities an emergency ward of 130 beds had been set up besides the 18-room emergency ward bestowed by the Japan government to deal the possible spread of corona.

He said that 14 doctors, nurses and other health officials had been assigned duties to help Covid-19 patients.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow SOPs to control spread of coronavirus in the area.